Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
  Govinda in Aap Ki Adalat LIVE Updates: When actor recited Gayatri Mantra 24 lakh times
Govinda in Aap Ki Adalat LIVE Updates: When actor recited Gayatri Mantra 24 lakh times

Govinda in Aap Ki Adalat: Bollywood's superstar Govinda opens up about his Bollywood career, love life, award shows and fallout with David Dhawan and Kader Khan in conversation with India TV Editor-in-Chief Mr. Rajat Sharma.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2019 22:03 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Govinda in Aap Ki Adalat LIVE Updates: When actor recited Gayatri Mantra 24 lakh times

Govinda in Aap Ki Adalat: Bollywood era of '90's was famous for its flamboyancy, colours, romance, comedy and Govinda. The actor known for his 'No.1' franchise, quirky dance moves, and impeccable comic timing ruled the hearts of the critics and the audience alike. The songs in his films were designed to match up to his steps and proved to be the wackiest lyrics that Bollywood has ever seen. Nicknamed as 'Chi Chi', Govinda was a full-proof package of entertainment; from romance to comedy, this actor knew how to ace it all. Govinda, who was last seen in Rangeela Raja, appeared as a guest on India TV's popular show Aap Ki Adalat where the Hero No 1 spilled beans on his Bollywood career, married life, fall out with David Dhawan and so forth.

 

