Finding Fanny Turns 5: Katrina Kaif brutally trolls Arjun Kapoor, later gets funny reply by Panipat actor

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor make the best buddies. Every now and then, they are seen indulging in cute social media banters by making fun of each other. A similar scene too place that left their fans ROFLing when Sooryavanshi actress trolled Arjun for his latest post depicting the completion of 5 years of his film Finding Fanny with actress Deepika Padukone. However, later she got a hilarious response from Arjun that left netizens in split.

Arjun shared adorable stills in the form of a video from the comedy film which he captioned as, “Love never dies...it's always there somewhere #5YearsOfFindingFanny.”

As soon as Arjun posted the video, Katrina who seemed in a really joyous mood was quick to response and commented “Look at you.” She later got a response from Arjun who replied to her, “ummm that would be ideal…” This cute conversation made their fans laugh aloud a lot.

Finding Fanny Turns 5: Katrina Kaif brutally trolls Arjun Kapoor, later gets funny reply by Panipat actor

Talking about Finding Fanny, it had also had actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur and also a special appearance by Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Katrina is these days busy in shooting for Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar which will release on March 27, 2020. While Arjun will next be seen Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Panipat which will release on December 6, 2019. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, Sanjay Dutt and Padmini Kolhapure.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News