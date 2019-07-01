Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani's video doing squats in the gym goes viral- Watch video

Disha Patani's gym video in which she is seen performing the squats goes viral like wildfire. She is performing her everyday workout and is seen doing squats and crunches. Disha Patani's gym instructor took to Instagram to share her fitness videos and inspires millions of people to stay fit and healthy. He wrote, ' Every day is a new challenge @dishapatani •

Follow for more new workout videos•

•

•

#workout #gym #friends'

In another video, he wrote, ' One part of gluteus workout•

@dishapatani

•

•

•

#workout #gym #gluteus'

In the workout videos, Disha Patani can be seen doing sets off a couple of workout exercises. She is doing an advanced level of squats with her trainer. Disha donned blue shorts and a white tank top for her workout routine.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her song Slow Motion has been one of the leading songs in Bollywood. Besides this, She will be next seen in Malang along with Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Disha Patani has also been in the news for her recent breakup news with boyfriend Tiger Shroff.