Delhi bride leaves wedding to meet Vikrant Massey, cops called on sets

Vikrant Massey made his debut with Lootera

Vikrant Massey's chocolate boy image has earned him a huge female fan following. The actor's cute personality and ability to sink his teeth into a character are the reasons why girls crush on him since his Balika Vadhu days. Massey, who made his debut in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Lootera grabbed eyeballs of critics with his performance in 2017 film A Death In The Gunj. However, it was after his fine acting skills in web series Mirzapur and Criminal Justice that his fan following started expanding and now with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Massey is hopeful of starting an overall new journey in the Bollywood.

We all know celebrities enjoy a crazy fan following. Some of whom are insane enough to go to any extent to just have a look of their favourite celebrity. Recently, Vikrant, too, faced a similar situation while shooting in Delhi's Saket. A bride crashed Vikrant's film set leaving everyone stumped. She began crying and insisted on meeting the actor. Vikrant came and greeted her but still, she refused to leave, ultimately creating chaos. Finally, cops were called to intervene.

A unit hand told Mid-Day, "While the team had taken adequate security measures for the evening shoot, a woman - dressed in bridal finery - broke into the set. She created a scene as she cried inconsolably and insisted on meeting Vikrant. Initially, the unit barred her from meeting the actor, but she refused to budge and threw a ruckus about how she doesn't want to get married. When she held her ground for over an hour, Vikrant sat down with her for a chat and tried to pursue her to return to her wedding venue. However, his words fell on deaf ears. Finally, the security team had to intervene and cops were called on set."

The shooting was stalled for four hours because of the ruckus created by her. Vikrant was humbled but at the same time, he didn't know how to react. Talking to the daily, Vikrant said, "Initially, I didn't know how to react. Although I was humbled, the fact was that I couldn't let her leave her wedding functions and had to ensure that she returned safely to her family," he said. "I will always be grateful for people loving my work and admiring me, but sometimes we are left in situations that throw us off balance. This was a bizarre incident,'' he added.

On the professional front, Vikrant has wrapped Delhi schedule of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.