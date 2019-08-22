Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone talks about her modelling days and career in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, the Mastani of Bollywood who has blessed the Indian cinema with her wonderful works like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Piku, Om Shanti Om and many more will be next seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in Kapil Dev biopic movie, 83'the Film. She recently in an interview with Vogue talked about her career in Bollywood and how did it all start and where did it take her.

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood, known for her poise, smile and peace. She has a positive aura and maintains her dignity with her work. In her interview with Vogue Deepika said, "I had no training, no mentors. I worked it all out on my own. Sure, I had some failures, personal and professional. But sheer determination fuelled me. It was empowering.”

On being asked how films happened to her and what made her attracted towards them, she said, "As a family, we saw maybe two films a year. I don’t know why. But whenever I watched a movie, I knew that one day I’d be doing this. I’d start with modelling, then go into films. And that’s exactly how it happened.” Not just this, she confessed that it is not the change that she enjoys and appreciates. She enjoys when people say she is still the same. Quoting Deepika Padukone, “When I’m complimented for my work, but you know what’s most rewarding for me? When people tell me I haven’t changed. That I am still myself.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which is based on the real-life incident of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will be seen in Kabir Khan's movie 83'the Film, playing the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

