Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone goes desi as she tells paparazzi ‘Aaja baith ja’, Twitter blames Ranveer's influence

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a blingy dress. She came out of the airport; she was hovered around by the paps. Deepika is always showcasing her broadest smile while she is being clicked. This time, Deepika did something totally unexpected and unusual. She asked the paps to come and sit in the car. As the photographer proceeded to click her, she said, " Aaja baith ja", smiling all the way.

Deepika Padukone who is always taken as a serious and sophisticated person is finally learning the humour too. Her fans are blaming Ranveer Singh and even appreciating him for bringing this side of Deepika Padukone wide in open. One of her fans said, “Finally someone accepts that she is funny...her humour is underrated."

Another fan said, "Ranveer Singh ka assar hai.” the other fan wrote, “This is baba’s assar.”

Deepika Padukone also uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram account capturing different angles and poses. He wore a blingy outfit and captioned it as, “There’s no such thing as too much bling!” To which her husband, Ranveer Singh commented, “Taught her well! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu”. He kept on dropping comments on her other pictures and said, “Hee patloon dado suttho aaeh”. On other picture, focussing on the dimples of Deepika, Ranveer Singh said, Dil le gaye dimples tere."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in 83, the biopic of Kapil Dev. She will be seen playing the on-screen wife (Romi) of Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh). Besides this, Deepika Padukone will be playing the protagonist in Meghna Gulzar's movie Chhapaak, which is set to hit the theatres in January 2020.