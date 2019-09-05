Deepika Padukone gets a heart-warming wish from her school teacher on Teachers’ Day

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who made her debut in the year 2007 has left no stone unturned in making everyone proud be it her parents or her teachers. Looking at the success she has received, her school teacher Dr. Ashley William Joseph penned down a heartfelt note for the actress’ website on Teacher’s Day.

Joseph on Deepika’s blog wrote, "A hard worker, simple soul and who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepu. Firstly, I am so proud of the way Deepu has grown up in life and on-screen too. It feels good that one of my students is now India's superstar. Deepika or Deepu, as I call her, was my student for over 7 years in Bangalore. She was not only a good sportsperson but brilliant on stage too, be it dancing, singing or acting. She was also part of the Sophia Brass Ensemble and Choir which was the best in the country. I can still remember her beautiful Soprano Voice singing in the Choir. I do hope one day I would get to work on her voice again and she brings out her own album.”

She said, “For those who don't know, Deepu has a lovely elegant voice and I do wish to see her using that singing voice again. As for musical productions, the last one Deepu did with me Directing was 'Fiddler on the Roof'- one of the most famous Broadway productions that was a big hit in Bangalore. Coming from a famous family, Deepika was humble and simple which was such a beautiful trait in her,”

“Rewind to the year 2002, some of my old students were putting up a dance drama and wanted me to help them clean it up. None other than Deepu was a part of the Dance team. A hard worker, simple soul who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepika. I am still trying to remember the day when she did not have a smile on her face. Deepu, you have reached the stars, you have achieved it all, remember you do not need to prove anything to anyone, just live your dream and continue reaching for the stars. You are already that beautiful star in the sky. it is your hard work and dedication that has made you what you are today.”

Josephy continued, “As you start this new chapter in your life being married, just remember that the roads are always not smooth, negotiate each curve and the steep climb with love and utmost care, there is always that happiness in your destination. As your beloved teacher, I will always be there for you, to lend support in whatever way you require. For the little child in you, I would say- Happy Children’s day to you Deepu and God bless you for all that you do.”

On the work front, Deepika will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83. She will also play the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her film Chhapaak.

