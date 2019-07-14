Image Source : YOGEN SHAH World Cup Finals 2019: Akshay Kumar joins Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh for New Zealand Vs England match (Pics)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attended 019 Cricket World Cup final at Lord's today. While cricket fans across the globe are excited to witness the first ever final between New Zealand and England, seeing Akshay Kumar at the commentary area with Indian cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh is surely a delight. The Khiladi of Bollywood, who will be seen next in Sooryavanshi and Mission Mangal, was also spotted watching the match from the VIP area as England bowlers take over New Zealand batsmen in the first innings of the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final.

Dressed in a crisp white shirt and a pair of black formal pants, Akshay Kumar made a striking appearance ar the World Cup final day.

Akshay Kumar at Cricket World Cup Final 2019

The Kesari actor was caught in conversation with Sourav Ganguly.

Akshay Kumar with Sourav Ganguly

Akshay Kumar was also seen sharing his thoughts with Harbhajan Singh

Akshay Kumar with Harbhajan sinhj

