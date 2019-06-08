Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar talks about Deepika Padukone’s emotional transformation into Malti

Meghna Gulzar talks about Deepika Padukone’s emotional transformation into Malti

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhappak is undoubtedly her most awaited film. Not just the fans but even husband Ranveer Singh is excited to watch the film and the actress weaves their magic on the big screen. In the film directed by ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, Deepika will be seen stepping into the shoes of a real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will be seen as Malti. While the actress had already introduced her fans with the first look of her character, director Meghna Gulzar reveals that it was not easy to become Malti. Recently as the film shoot wrapped up, Gulzar revealed how the actress prepared for her role in the film and how emotional it was.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror about the film Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar said, "There is Malti, and then there is Deepika who became Malti. Malti’s presence on screen reflects the expression in Deepika’s eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. For me, Malti is Deepika and Deepika is Malti." She added, "I didn’t want people to watch this film with their eyes shut, the idea was not to create Laxmi’s face on Deepika but something that would be Deepika’s face had it been scarred the way Laxmi’s was."

Recently, the director as well the actor bid their goodbye to the film as they completed the shoot of Chhapaak. Meghna Gulzar seemed very emotional as she flooded her Instagram with appreciation posts for her crew and actors through a number of pictures. The director shared a couple of pictures with her lead pair, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, and captioned it as, “And we wrapped #chhapaak ...Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film!” Vikrant was quick to reply on the post and said, “You are the light. Thank you for leading us and guiding us through. This will be cherished forever.”

Chhapaak is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

