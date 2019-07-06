Saturday, July 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and others wish Ranveer Singh on 34th birthday

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and others wish Ranveer Singh on 34th birthday

Crazy, mad, super talented and a good guy, this is how celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Katrina Kaif among others have described Bollywood's livewire actor Ranveer Singh.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2019 16:34 IST
Representative News Image

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and others wish Ranveer Singh on 34th birthday

Crazy, mad, super talented and a good guy -- this is how celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Katrina Kaif among others have described Bollywood's "livewire" actor Ranveer Singh, who turned 34 on Saturday. Ranveer stepped into the glitzy world of Bollywood with the 2010 romantic comedy film Band Baaja Baaraat, and went on to entertain his fans with films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Lootera, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and Simmba. Currently, he has several films on his platter like 83 and Takht. On the occasion of his birthday, Ranveer treated his fans with his first look from 83, a film that will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. 

Here's what celebrities have written on their social media accounts:

India Tv - Katrina Kaif wishes Ranveer Singh on 34th birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Ranveer Singh on 34th birthday

India Tv - Alia Bhatt wishes Ranveer Singh with a sweet message

Alia Bhatt wishes Ranveer Singh with a sweet message

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAfter Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut to star in action film Dhaakad, see first look Next StoryAnanya Panday spills details about BFF Suhana Khan’s big Bollywood debut  