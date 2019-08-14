Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshaye Khanna wants Dil Chahta Hai 2 to be made when Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and he turn 50 plus

Akshaye Khanna suggests a sequel of Dil Chahta Hai after the lead actors Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and he himself turns 50 or 50 plus. Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai won the hearts of millions of audience with its story plot, star cast, and great music. Dil Chahta Hai featured Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Based on the theme of love and friendship, Dil Chahta Hai set the bars of the Bollywood industry quite high. The movie recently completed 18 successful years and people still remember the movie as fresh as ever.

Akshaye Khanna was asked about the characters of Dil Chahta Hai and he said.“I always told Farhan that wait till all of us are fifty plus and then make Dil Chahta Hai 2. Then it will be fun, it is no fun if you make it after 10-15 years. So now Aamir is 50 plus, Saif will be there soon and I’ll take a little more time and then we’ll see!”

Akshaye Khanna will be seen donning the role of a lawyer, defending the accused in a rape case. On asking about his role and the decision to sign up the movie he said, " I did the film because I was totally impressed and inspired by Ajay’s writing. I had not come across this kind of writing in the longest time. It is so mature and in-depth. When you watch the film, I am sure you will recognise that the director has made this film with a lot of maturity.”

Akshaye Khanna will be next seen in the upcoming movie Section 375. Recently, the trailer of the movie got released. Section 375 is directed by Ajay Bahl and is set to hit the theatres on September 13, 2019. It also features Richa Chadha and Meera Chopra playing the prominent roles in the movie.

Article 375 trailer

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna: Section 375 will start a debate among viewers

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News