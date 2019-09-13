Ajay Devgn, Kajol share adorable posts for son Yug on his ninth birthday

Ajay Devgn, Kajol share adorable posts for son Yug on his 9th birthday

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are not just brilliant actors but are also running their family life with utter perfection. From spending quality time to going on trips with their kids, they prove to be perfect parents. Speaking of this, the dotting parents took to their respective social media handles to wish their son Yug on his ninth birthday with adorable posts that will make you fall in love with them even more.

Kajol on one hand shared a Dubsmash video of her son at 3 acting in front of a phone camera wearing a white shirt and captioned it as, "Awesome at 3 and even more awesome sauce at 9! HAPPY BIRTHDAY YUG! ( j think he hears me yelling even in his sleep.)" Yesterday, she shared a picture with Yug in his arms and captioned it as, "Birthday week starts ..."

Ajay, on the other hand, shared a picture with his son standing inside a gurudwara and captioned it as, "Verified

It’s a joy watching you grow. Can never have enough." Have a look:

The couple who got married in the year 2001 is blessed with a son Yug, who was born in 2010 and a daughter Nysa who was born in 2003. The two are currently studying in Singapore. Yug finds his way into his parents' social media as he is sometimes the photographer behind Kajol's pretty pictures while at other times, his parents share their excitement about him being athletic and quite a fitness enthusiast.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the film Helicopter Eela. She will also be seen making a cameo in Ajay Devgn's film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Meanwhile, the actor who was last seen in De De Pyaar De has films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan and SS Rajamouli's RRR in his kitty.

