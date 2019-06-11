After Amitabh Bachchan, Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked, defaced

Image Source : TWITTER After Amitabh Bachchan, Adnan Sami's Twitter account gets hacked, profile picture changed

After Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, singer Adnan Sami's Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Tuesday by Ayyildiz Tim, which claimed to be a Turkish hacker group. The group replaced Adnan Sami's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also changed the bio, which read as "Ayyıldız Tim Love Pakistan".

Adnan Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015.

Adnan Sami Twitter hacked

Late Monday night around 11.40 pm, the same group hacked into Bachchan's account, also tweeting the link of its 'official' Instagram page, though unverified, writing "We are waiting for your support."

The group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others as well.