After Amitabh Bachchan, Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked, defaced

Adnan Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015. His Twitter account is hacked and flooded with pro-Pakistani messages.

New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2019 18:14 IST
After Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, singer Adnan Sami's Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Tuesday by Ayyildiz Tim, which claimed to be a Turkish hacker group. The group replaced Adnan Sami's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also changed the bio, which read as "Ayyıldız Tim Love Pakistan". 

Adnan Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015.

Late Monday night around 11.40 pm, the same group hacked into Bachchan's account, also tweeting the link of its 'official' Instagram page, though unverified, writing "We are waiting for your support."

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter account hacked, restored later

The group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others as well.

