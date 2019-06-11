Amitabh Bachchan returns to Twitter after hacked account gets reinstated, tweets befitting reply to all

Amitabh Bachchan returns to Twitter after hacked account gets reinstated

After Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s twitter account got hacked last night, fans went into a frenzy on social media. However, now more than 10 hours after, the actor has returned to the micro-blogging site and his first tweet gives a befitting response to what happened. Big B took to his Twitter and shared a phrase that read, “"express not just in words the existence of one ; not everyone has the capability to say what they understand and feel " ~ ab”

T 3191 -

सिर्फ शब्दों से न करना,

किसी के वजूद की पहचान



हर कोई , उतना कह नही पाता

जितना समझता और महसूस करता है...



"express not just in words the existence of one ; not everyone has the capability to say what they understand and feel " ~ ab pic.twitter.com/HuyBdpTD7j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2019

Soon after his first tweet, fans rejoiced and welcomed him back on Twitter. Just when a user welcomed him with an empowering quote and good morning wish, Big B treated him with his golden words and wrote, "जी जीवन का यही सत्य है ; स्वीकार करो अशुधता से परे उसका बहिष्कार करो"

On late Monday night, 'pro-Pakistan' Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim hacked Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account and started sharing tweets degrading the country. Their first tweet from Big B’s account read, "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++" This raised a storm on the internet with fans reacting to it from all directions.

Even the display picture was changed with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's picture. However, within an hour, the tweets from his account were deleted and the display picture and cover photo were removed. The account also showed his original bio. The Bollywood superstar, who regularly takes to Twitter to stay connected with his fans has a staggering 37.4 million followers on the social networking site.

On the related note, the same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others.