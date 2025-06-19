Where is Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii's Karan? Here's what he's up to after 18 years | See Post Zain Khan worked as a child artist in the 2007 film Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii. Read further to know about the youngster.

Over the years and decades, several child artists made their debuts in Bollywood and gave heartwarming performances. Their acting in these films was so good that they have stayed in the hearts of people forever. However, not all of them remain attached to the film industry. While some crawl back to a normal life, others try to finish their education first. Today, were are going to tell you about a child artist, who won over everyone with the 2007 release Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii. But for years, the actor stayed away from the limelight. Yes! We are talking about Zain Khan, the actor who gave a memorable performance in Rahul Bose's film. This film has a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Zain Khan's acting

The most important character in the film was its child artist, who attracted everyone's attention with his innocence and acting and also received a lot of praise. The name of this child was Zain Khan, who played the role of 'Karan' in the film. Actors like Rahul Bose were also seen in this film and Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu have a special appearance in it. This film was very special for cricket lovers.

Life after Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii

Along with Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, Zain Khan was also seen in other Bollywood films, including Parineeta (as young Saif Ali Khan), Shahid Kapoor's Chance Pe Dance and My Wife's Murder. After this, he did not appear in many films because he did not make it his full-time career. He was interested in cricket from the beginning.

At present, Zain Khan is 30 years of age and is very active on social media. He has completely transformed himself and has built a good physique. People do not believe that this is the same Chota Karan who rained sixes in Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii.

