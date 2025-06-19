Mithi river scam case: Dino Morea, Santino Morea leave ED office after more than 3 hours of questioning Dino Morea arrived at the ED office at approximately 10:30 AM after receiving a new summons, on Thursday. He left the office after 3.30 hours of questioning.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Dino Morea visited the Enforcement Directorate office on Thursday along with his brother Santino Morea. Both left the ED office after 3:30 hours of questioning in the Mithi River cleaning scam. This questioning is part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering scheme involving desilting contracts for the Mithi River worth Rs 65.54 crore. According to PTI, the 49-year-old actor arrived at the ED office at approximately 10:30 AM after receiving a new summons along with co-accused in the case, Santino Morea.

RD raided Dino's Mumbai residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 6 conducted raids at Dino Morea's residence in Maharashtra over the River Mithi cleaning scam. Raids were conducted at the houses of contractors and BMC officials involved in this scam. It is significant to note that the Mumbai Police had registered a case in the Mithi River Cleaning Scam, after which the ED has also started a parallel investigation of this case. This scam is worth 65 crores, and there are a total of 13 accused in this case. The raids included the houses of Bollywood actor Dino Morea, BMC Assistant Engineer Prashant Ramugade, and several contractors.

What is the Mithi River scam?

For the unversed, the 'Mithi River scam' is associated with the sale and purchase of sludge pushers and dredging machines used by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in cleaning the Mithi River in Maharashtra. It is alleged that these machines were hired from a Kochi-based company, Matprop Technical Services Pvt Ltd, at high prices, and there was a huge financial irregularity in this.

Dino Morea's work front

The Bollywood actor Dino Morea is best known for his work in films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year', and 'Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. For those who don't know, he was recently seen in the comedy-drama film 'Housefull 5', which hit the silver screens worldwide on June 6, 2025. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and others in the lead roles.

