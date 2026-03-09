When Sushmita Sen reacted to dating rumours with Ricky Martin: 'I am proud of him for...'

New Delhi:

Ricky Martin performed in India at Narendra Modi Stadium yesterday during the T20 World Cup closing ceremony. Since he is trending, let's tell you about the time when the openly gay singer was rumoured to be dating Sushmita Sen. However, the actress had also addressed these rumours. While the duo did not speak about it earlier, it was only after Ricky announced to the world that he was homosexual that Sushmita also spoke about it.

While Ricky Martin's music has been wooing people for years now, and he has achieved great success professionally, his personal life has also always been in the limelight. Ever since the beginning of his career, he has always been surrounded by dating rumours, which have even travelled to India.

What did Sushmita say?

'I've been so proud of him all the time I have known him,' the actress once remarked in an interview with DNA, while adding, 'Accepting your own DNA requires a great deal of courage. I knew he was gay. More strength to him. Being able to love who you want to is an amazing feeling, and no one can make that decision for you.'

For those who don't know, the singer-songwriter made the most significant announcement of his life when he came out as gay. On his official website, he stated, 'I consider myself fortunate to be a gay man, and I am proud of that. Being who I am is a great blessing. I can't keep it inside because it's too heavy. Something to rejoice over. I've heard a lot of people say things like all the years you've worked and everything you've built will collapse, which gives me courage and strength.'

Martin has two kids

Matteo and Valentino, Martin's twin boys, were born via surrogacy in 2008, fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a father. He married artist Jwan Yosef in 2018 after meeting him on social media in 2015. They added a daughter, Lucia Martin-Yosef, and a son, Renn Martin-Yosef, to their family that same year. Nevertheless, the couple made the decision to divorce after six years of marriage. In 2023, their divorce was finalised.

Sushmita, on the other hand, was in a relationship with Rohman Shawl before announcing their split. Since then, they have remained friends. On Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, she acknowledged that she had been unmarried for at least the previous three years.

Also Read: Jeremy Larner, Oscar-winning screenwriter, dies at 88; was suffering from lymphoma and Parkinson's disease