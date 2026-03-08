Jeremy Larner, Oscar-winning screenwriter, dies at 88; was suffering from lymphoma and Parkinson's disease

New Delhi:

Jeremy Larner, the illustrious screenwriter who won an Oscar for 'The Candidate', has died at the age of 88. His death was confirmed by his son on February 24 at an Oakland nursing home despite his fight with lymphoma and Parkinson's disease, though the actual cause of death is unknown.

About Jeremy Larner

Born in Olean, New York, in 1937, Larner graduated from Brandeis University in 1958. He has written several books during the 1960s. His first novel, 'Drive, He', was made into a film by Jack Nicholson in 1971.

As a journalist, Larner has written for prestigious magazines like Harper's, The Paris Review, and Life Magazine. His notable journalistic work was as a speechwriter for Eugene McCarthy's presidential campaign in 1968, which inspired 'Nobody Knows' and was serialised by Harper's.

His experience with the presidential campaign had a great impact on his screenplay for 'The Candidate' starring Robert Redford in 1972. This earned him an Oscar award for Best Original Screenplay.

In an interview, Larner talked about the qualifications that made him write 'The Candidate' screenplay, 'I was a screenwriter and a presidential campaign speechwriter.' In addition to screenwriting, Larner has also written speeches for the politician Bill Bradley, the activist Sam Brown, Paul Newman, and Redford on issues like the Vietnam War and environmentalism.

