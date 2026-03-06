Project Hail Mary release date changed; Ryan Gosling's film to arrive later | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

After creating huge buzz among sci-fi enthusiasts and film enthusiasts worldwide, the film Project Hail Mary is set to take audiences on an out-of-this-world journey. The film is based on the bestselling novel written by the renowned author Andy Weir, best known for writing The Martian. The film is about Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, an astronaut stranded in space with no recollection of who he is or the purpose of the mission he is on. The highly anticipated film is set to release in theatres across India on the 26th of March, 2026.

The film is directed by the renowned filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Project Hail Mary is based on this book

Based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir, the maker of the famous novel and movie 'The Martian,' the movie is about the journey of a lone school teacher, played by Ryan, who wakes up on a spaceship after going into a coma and meets an alien on the way. Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub are also part of this movie. The press reviews of the movie are positive, and Guillermo del Toro has said, 'LOVED this movie! Emotional and beautiful - with fantastic performances and tremendous directorial control.'

Project Hail Mary cast

Featuring a stellar supporting cast including Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub, the film brings together scale, emotion, and gripping adventure in a cinematic experience designed for the big screen.

Project Hail Mary's new release date

From Amazon, MGM Studios, and distributed by Sony Pictures International Releasing, Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary is releasing in Indian cinemas on 26 March 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across IMAX and other premium large formats.

