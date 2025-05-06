When Mamta Kulkarni called these 2 top actresses plastic beauties; had to apologise to one of them Mamta Kulkarni has worked with all three Khans- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan in her short film career. The film Karan-Arjun is one of her biggest hits.

Actor-turned-politician Mamta Kulkarni was one of the beautiful actresses of the 90s. She recently returned to India after 25 years and garnered a lot of limelight. The actress also attended the Maha Kumbh and was given the post of Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, which was taken away from her after a controversy. However, this is not the first time that Mamta has been embroiled in controversies. She had once given a controversial statement on the beauty of Rekha and Sridevi.

What did Mamta say?

Yes! You read that right, Mamta had said about Rekha and Bollywood's 'Chandni' Sridevi, both of them were cosmetic beauties, and Mamta was the real beauty. Now, the Karan Arjun actor has broken her silence on this statement. Recalling that day, Mamta said, 'At that time, a magazine called Cine Blitz used to be published. There was a journalist who did not get along with an actress and when he could not speak to the actress directly, he wrote that Mamta said that Rekha is not a good actress. When I came to know about this, I immediately called Rekha ji and told her that my interview is going to come in Cine Blitz after 5 days. Whatever has been written in it, I have not said that at all. That statement is not mine.' Dumping it all on the journalist, Mamta has cleared herself of the controversy. However, words are not that easy to erase.

A look at Mamta's Bollywood career

Mamta Kulkarni has worked with all three Khans- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan in her short film career. The film Karan-Arjun is one of her biggest hits. Mamta has also worked with Govinda. After 2003, Mamta left Bollywood and settled abroad. For those who don't know, she retired from the film industry after her last appearance in Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum in 2002.

