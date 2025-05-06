Bollywood royalty hits Met Gala 2025: A look at Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani's looks Just like every year, Met Gala 2025, was held on the first Monday of May. Several Indian celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani marked their Met debut today.

New Delhi:

The Met Gala is being organised at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The biggest festival of the fashion world is organised on the first Monday of May every year. However, this year, the Met Gala is special for Indian cinema and fashion as several Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan to Diljit Dosanjh have marked their Met debut. Apart from them being the first Indian actors to grace the blue carpet, soon-to-be-mommy Kiara Advani also made her debut on Tuesday on the Met Gala carpet. Let's have a look at Indian celebrities making a splash at the biggest fashion event.

King Khan stole the show with his look

Shah Rukh Khan made his first grand appearance at the Met Gala 2025 in a black suit by Sabyasachi with golden jewellery in line with the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. SRK completed his look with a stylish black suit, two necklaces with the letters 'SRK' and 'K', four rings, a stunning watch, and a stick with golden detailing. He further enhanced his look with black glasses. Shah Rukh won the hearts of fans with his open-handed pose on the blue carpet. At the same time, designer Sabyasachi was also seen with him in a white outfit.

Priyanka showed fashion flair

Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked the carpet with her husband Nick Jonas at the Met Gala 2025. This was her fifth appearance at this prestigious fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Priyanka was seen in classic Hollywood style in a polka dot suit dress designed by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain. Nick Jonas also appeared in a stylish tailored suit, matching Priyanka's look. The couple first attended the Met Gala together in 2017.

Kiara Advani flaunted her baby bump

Kiara Advani stepped out for the first time at the Met Gala 2025. She was seen in a special dress by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. She became the fourth Bollywood actress to mark her presence on the blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Kiara was seen flaunting her baby bump in the 'Braveheart look'.

Diljit shines in Maharaja style

Diljit Dosanjh made his first explosive entry at the Met Gala 2025 and presented his Punjabi culture to the world with full pride. In the 'Maharaja look' created by famous designer Prabal Gurung, the singer-actor was seen in off-white Achkan, pyjama and turban, which had a map of Punjab, special symbols and words written in Gurmukhi. Stylist Abhilasha Devnani completed her look with multiple necklaces, turban jewellery and a sword. This look created a stir on the internet.

Indian stars at the Met Gala

Increasing participation of Indian stars in the Met Gala shows India's global soft power. Priyanka Chopra started it in 2017 and since then, Indian designers like Sabyasachi, Prabal Gurung, Rahul Mishra and Gaurav Gupta have made their mark on the global stage. Alia debuted in 2023 in a pearl-embellished white gown in Karl Lagerfeld's theme. Natasha Poonawala debuted in 2017. This time also she is also a part of the Met Gala. Isha Ambani debuted in 2017 in a gown by Christian Dior. This time also she is also participating in Met Gala 2025.

