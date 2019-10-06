Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. War Box Office Report: Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War hits the 100 Cr mark, still going strong

War Box Office Report: Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War hits the 100 Cr mark, still going strong

After a smashing opening at the box office, Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War is still going strong even after hitting the 100 Cr mark.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2019 8:28 IST
War Box Office Report: Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War

War Box Office Report: Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War hits the 100 Cr mark, still going strong

Stirring up a storm at the box-office, Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War earned massive 53 crores on the first day of its release. It recorded the highest ever opening by a Bollywood film, leaving behind heavy-weights like Bharat, Saaho and Sutan. Not even a week into the release date, the movie has already stepped into the elite 100 crore club. 

Ever since its release, War has been making quite a number of records. It bagged the record for highest ever opening by a film in the Indian cinema, gave Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the leads of the films the highest opening movies of their careers, (First three opening days, to be precise) and also became the highest-grossing movie ever on a national holiday.

Related Stories

Keeping the trend running, the movie is expected to run wild on it's first weekend.

Anticipating the trend, Movie analyst Taran Anand had tweeted, "#War continues its dream run... Day 3 [Fri] - a working day and coming after two days of big biz - shows no signs of weakening or slowing down... Now it’s up to the two days of weekend - Sat and Sun - to add to a solid *extended* weekend total."

The movie had started making a lot of buzz even before its release, thanks to the great promotional tactics used by the team. Both the leads of the movie trolled each other wearing t-shirts mocking each other's previous movie characters. 

If you still haven't watched the film, read the review here.

And check out the trailer to see what's in store for you: 

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAjay Devgn's BTS photo from an unreleased film goes viral Next Story  