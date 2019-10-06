War Box Office Report: Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War hits the 100 Cr mark, still going strong

Stirring up a storm at the box-office, Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War earned massive 53 crores on the first day of its release. It recorded the highest ever opening by a Bollywood film, leaving behind heavy-weights like Bharat, Saaho and Sutan. Not even a week into the release date, the movie has already stepped into the elite 100 crore club.

Ever since its release, War has been making quite a number of records. It bagged the record for highest ever opening by a film in the Indian cinema, gave Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the leads of the films the highest opening movies of their careers, (First three opening days, to be precise) and also became the highest-grossing movie ever on a national holiday.

Keeping the trend running, the movie is expected to run wild on it's first weekend.

Anticipating the trend, Movie analyst Taran Anand had tweeted, "#War continues its dream run... Day 3 [Fri] - a working day and coming after two days of big biz - shows no signs of weakening or slowing down... Now it’s up to the two days of weekend - Sat and Sun - to add to a solid *extended* weekend total."

#War continues its dream run... Day 3 [Fri] - a working day and coming after two days of big biz - shows no signs of weakening or slowing down... Now it’s up to the two days of weekend - Sat and Sun - to add to a solid *extended* weekend total. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2019

The movie had started making a lot of buzz even before its release, thanks to the great promotional tactics used by the team. Both the leads of the movie trolled each other wearing t-shirts mocking each other's previous movie characters.

