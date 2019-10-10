Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
  War Box Office report Day 8: Will Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer become top grosser of 2019?

War Box Office report Day 8: Will Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer become top grosser of 2019?

Will the action flick War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff become a top grosser of 2019? The box office collections suggest so.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2019 10:52 IST
Representative News Image

War Box Office report Day 8: Will Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer become top grosser of 2019?

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti this year, the Bollywood fans saw the release of two blockbuster films viz Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War and Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Ever since the release of the films, they have been doing really well at the box office. Just after a week, the collection crossed the Rs 200-crore mark. Talking about the early reports, it is being said that the action-thriller has collected Rs 18 crore (approx) on Wednesday which happens to be the eighth day.

After the collection, the film's collection will reach to Rs 234.65 crore (approx). Interestingly, War isn't the first film that earned over Rs 200 crore in seven days as previously movies like Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan have also crossed the double century. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the figures of the first-week collection of War and wrote, “#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr. Total: ₹ 208.05 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 216.65 cr. #India biz... This one’s a MONSTROUS HIT.”

