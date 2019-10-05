War Box Office Report: Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s film is a winner; will Durga Puja affect weekend collection?

Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action-thriller is all set to take Rs 100 crore at the box office collections. Look how much Siddharth Anand directorial collection on its third day.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2019 7:29 IST
Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s War which hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti kicked off well at the box office. Looking at the super-fast pace in which the collections that the film is making, it seems as if it is set to break many records. On the first day, Siddharth Anand's directorial opened with Rs 53 crore, gearing further it managed to make it’s total worth Rs 77.70 crore. Talking about the third day, will the film be able to set a benchmark?

As per the reports in Box Office India, the War which started off on 2nd October held on firm on its first Friday. The report states, “It recorded another day of 20 crore nett plus./ the collections of the film will be around 21-21.50 crore nett which is a minor drop from yesterday. the total collections of the film will be 95 crore nett plus.”

Sharing the second-day collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, '#War is super-strong on Day 2 [working day], after the national holiday on Day 1 [#GandhiJayanti]... Collecting ₹ 20 cr+ on a working day - which happens to be Day 2 in this case - is a rarity... An achievement, since most biggies don’t score ₹ 20 cr on Day 1.”

Coming back to the reports of BOI, it is crucial for the film to show strong growth during the upcoming extended weekend because of Dussehra. It will also help in making its collection strong for the weekdays. The reports stated, “The film is being helped by Durga Puja in the East as circuits like West Bengal and Bihar are recording strong collections but that boost is negated by the average showing in Gujarat / Saurashtra due to Navratri.”

Looking at the collections, it seems that the audience was quite excited to see the face-off between their favourite heroes, Hrithik and Tiger. War, which had a total 4,000 screen count (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) received mixed reviews.

Our movie critic called War a ''flawed spectacle''. Beautiful locations, droolworthy actors, screenplay and dialogues are the likeable factors of the film. 

 

