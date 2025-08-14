War 2 X Review: Mixed reviews pour in for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s latest release War 2 X review: from the high-octane trailer to the star-studded cast featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, plus a gripping spy-thriller story that promises action, twists, and drama.

'War 2' has finally hit the big screen, and the buzz is impossible to ignore. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, this much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster was one of the most-awaited releases of the year. Lucky for us, 'War 2' X reviews are out, and people have a lot to say.

So far, 'War 2' has received mixed reviews on X. On one hand, 'War 2' is being hailed as a visual feast, packed; on the other hand, people are upset about the dull storyline. But while fans are loving the star power and set pieces, critics are pointing out cracks in the storyline and VFX execution.

'War 2' X reviews

X users have a lot to say about 'War 2'! One user shared, "#war2 did not reach the minimum expectations of the audience of both telugu and hindi led to a huge disaster. Routine recycled old template with no high. Biggest disaster ever."

Another netizen tweeted, "The first half is nothing short of electrifying – a one-man show that keeps you glued to the screen. Every frame radiates charisma and style. But the real goosebump moment? That epic Hrithik NTR face-off – the theater went absolutely wild! #War2"

"#War2 is a strictly mediocre action thriller, leaning heavily on style over substance! The storyline is somewhat different from the previous spy universe films, which had potential but wasn’t able to fully capitalize on it. Though the storyline might vary, the tempo of the other films remains the same, which makes it feel pretty ordinary and routine. The film did have a solid setup, which worked in its favor. A few good blocks like the introduction sequences, the dance number, and a few twists worked well. However, the emotion and potential highs in the core story weren’t executed properly," shared a prominent movie distributor on X.

However, an X user was gravely disappointed with NTR's entry in the movie. They shared, "NTR entry is the Worst ever entry scene in indian cinema"

'War 2' X trailer

The 'War 2' trailer dropped on July 25, instantly igniting excitement across social media. Fans were wowed by the face-off between Hrithik Roshan’s Major Kabir and Jr NTR’s Agent Vikram. The trailer promised explosive action, stylish choreography, and hints of romance, all set to a pulsating backdrop of espionage and identity twists.

'War 2 X cast'

'War 2' brings together one of the most exciting line-ups in recent Bollywood history. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as the magnetic and unpredictable Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr NTR makes his much-awaited Bollywood debut as the enigmatic Agent Vikram. Kiara Advani joins the spy universe as Kavya Luthra, an Air Force officer whose presence adds both emotional depth and action strength to the story. Ashutosh Rana returns as Colonel Sunil Luthra, maintaining the continuity from the first film. 'War 2' is a star-studded spectacle that blends Bollywood and South Indian cinema’s biggest names into one thrilling package.

'War' 2 X story

The high-stakes world of RAW agents and secret missions awaits 'War 2'. Yet, now the danger is bigger and more personal. Major Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) is caught in a deadly game when a mysterious man, Agent Vikram (Jr NTR), begins to target important operatives. What starts off as a mission to safeguard the nation suddenly becomes a wits-battle where loyalties and lives are on the line.

This story takes the viewers from continent to continent! Kabir and Vikram engage in a cat-and-mouse chase in which the thin lines between friend and foe keep turning upside down. Kavya Luthra (Kiara Advani), an Air Force officer with her own stake on the line, becomes the unexpected link for the two men as they must start questioning their motives and choices. Loaded with explosive action, bone-crunching twists, and heart-wrenching emotional stakes, War 2 promises to be a story where the next move could very well be the last.