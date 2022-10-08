Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Despite decent growth, Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film has low Week 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Stakes were high with Vikram Vedha as Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film was released in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film. The film is being lauded by the audience too and Hrithik and Saif's chemistry also triggered interest among fans. The film registered low numbers even though it showed potential growth at the ticket window.

Vikram Vedha Box Office Report

"Vikram Vedha collected a low 59 crore nett in its first week. The film has done well in a few circuits but generally the business is poor," Box Office India shared adding, "The film could have given the industry a huge boost if the film worked coming on the heels of the success of Brahmastra but now its on to the Diwali releases." It also detailed the day-wise collection of the film:



Friday - 10,25,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 12,75,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 14,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 5,75,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 7,25,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 3,00,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 59,00,00,000 apprx

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh too took to Twitter to share the film's domestic and overseas collection. F9or domestic business he wrote, "#VikramVedha fares below expectations in Week 1... Biz in *Weekend 2* crucial, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr, Tue 5.77 cr, Wed 7.21 cr, Thu 3.26 cr. Total: ₹ 58.57 cr. #India biz."

Whereas, sharing the details of Vikram Vedha's collection overseas, he tweeted, "#VikramVedha #Overseas *Week 1*: ₹ 30.13 cr [GBOC].. Day 1: $ 1.003 mn / ₹ 8.27 cr.. Day 2: $ 950k / ₹ 7.83 cr.. Day 3: $ 713k / ₹ 5.88 cr.. Day 4: $ 308k / ₹ 2.54 cr.. Day 5: $ 305k / ₹ 2.51 cr.. Day 6: $ 213k / ₹ 1.76 cr.. Day 7: $ 162k / ₹ 1.34 cr.. Total: $ 3.654 mn [₹ 30.13 cr]"

About Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan take the audience on a thrilling journey of action and drama. While Saif is firm in his belief that there are only two sides to the story, right and wrong, Hrithik wants him to learn that circumstances play a crucial role. Inspired by the tales of Vikram-Betaal, Hrithik narrates stories to Saif and lets him choose sides. How it unfolds a web weaved by gangsters and police force with family coming into play is what Pushkar and Gayatri's film is all about.

