Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' sequel starts production

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Thursday began filming for the sequel to his 2020 action-thriller "Khuda Haafiz". Titled "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha", the new movie is backed by Panorama Studios and directed by Faruk Kabir. The film will roll into its first schedule here in the city, followed by another schedule in Lucknow. The team kicked off the shooting with a muhurat ceremony.

Released on Disney+Hotstar last year, "Khuda Haafiz" featured Jammwal as a man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi, from flesh traders.

According to the makers, the sequel depicts an "intense love story" between Jammwal and Oberoi and aims to take the "drama and action to new heights."

Jammwal said the film is an attempt to go beyond on-screen happy endings. "The sequel is always special as it is a happy validation of what you've done in the past. This story resonates with me because every movie has made me wonder what happens after a happy ending. "

'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' chronicles a couple's journey amid the challenges of societal pressure after they've traversed over a huge turmoil," the 40-year-old actor said in a statement.

Abhishek Pathak, producer at Panorama Studios, said the team is excited to begin filming.

"We are deriving positivity from the phenomenal response we got for 'Khuda Haafiz' as we begin the shooting for Chapter II. We hope to see that kind of love again.

We have an engaging and thrilling story for our audiences coupled with a blend of intense drama and top-notch action," he added.



Kabir said when he conceived the story of "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha", he knew he had to be "brave" in writing it.

"Hopefully you will feel the heartfelt essence the characters go through.

I hope we give the audience a film with a large canvas and an even bigger heart.

"My producers, Vidyut, Shivaleeka and all of us coming together for Chapter II even before a year of Chapter I releasing is truly a blessing and we will work harder than before to make it better," the director said.



The sequel is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Hasnain Hussaini.

The film's music will be composed by Pritam with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.