Vicky, Taapsee, Abhishek get emotional as Manmarziyaan turns one

Manmarziyaan turns one

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama Mamarziyaan completed a year of release and the film's lead actors Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share their emotions with fans

Walking down the memory lane, Taapsee, who played the role of Rumi in the film, took to Instagram and wrote: "1 year and Rumi didn't leave me. 1 year the red didn't leave me...1 year this love didn't leave me ...1 year of unleashing the madness within 1 year of 'Manmarziyaan'." Along with her post, she posted a few pictures from the film's shoot.

Abhishek essayed the role of Taapsee's on-screen husband. As Manmarziyaan clocked a year, Abhishek shared a couple of photos as Instagram stories and wrore, "Already a year. Wow time flies."

Abhishek Bachchan shares photos on Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram story

Vicky Kaushal, who garnered a lot of praises for his carefree role of Robbie, played Taapsee's love interest in the film. He shared a short clip from Manmariyzaan's musical promotions. ''This Film. This song. This love. All so special! #1yearofManmarziyaan,'' he wrote alongside the video.