Vicky Kaushal set to play Lord Parshuram in Dinesh Vijan's next, film to be helmed by Stree 2 director

Actor Vicky Kaushal is on a roll, showcasing his versatility by doing different roles each time. He is soon be seen playing the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Chhaava. After this iconic role, the actor is set to play Chiranjeevi Parashuram in Mahavatar, an upcoming mythological film. The project will be helmed by Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, which hails from producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will feature Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the 'eternal warrior of dharma'. Along with the film announcement, the makers also unveiled its release date, i.e. on Christmas 2026. Maddock Films unveiled the project on its social media handles along with a first-look poster of Kaushal.

''Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!" the studio posted on Instagram.

Kaushal is also starring in the lead role in Maddock's upcoming period movie Chhaava. Set to be released on December 6, the film will see Kaushal playing the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The upcoming film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Vijan.

Vicky was last seen in Dharma Productions' film Bad Newz, also starring Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in key roles. The film was a box office success and minted Rs 64.53 crore. India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review for the film rated it four out of 5 stars and wrote, ''Bad Newz has everything you look out for in a comedy film. The story is good with a touch of fresh pairing of the trio, Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. The film is a good watch, and you can definitely enjoy it with your family or your partner.''

