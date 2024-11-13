Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh gets death threat, caller demands Rs 50 lakh ransom

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh gets death threat, caller demands Rs 50 lakh ransom

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh has been threatened with death over a phone call. The caller has demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom. This is a breaking news, so stay tuned to this space for more details.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: November 13, 2024 10:24 IST
Akshara Singh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh is the latest entrant in the list of celebrities receiving death threat calls. She has been threatened over a phone call and the caller has demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom. The caller has threatened to kill her if money is not given by the actor. Akshara has lodged an FIR in Patna. Earlier, several other Bollywood actors have also received death threat calls in the recent days.

Who is Akshara Singh?

Akshara Singh, popularly known as Bhojpuri Queen, is a well-known face in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in 2010 with Satyamev Jayate. Post her debut in Bhojpuri cinema, she appeared in a family drama titled Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye.

Over the years, she has featured in several films and worked with the biggest stars of Bhojpuri cinema including Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh and more. She is one of the highest-paid Bhojpuri actors currently and has over 6.5 million followers on Instagram.

 Akshara has also showcased her interest in local politics when she campaigned for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj. Some of her popular films include Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, Tabadala, Sarkar Raj, Love Marriage and Maa Tujhe Salaam, among others. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Celebrities News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement