Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh gets death threat, caller demands Rs 50 lakh ransom

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh is the latest entrant in the list of celebrities receiving death threat calls. She has been threatened over a phone call and the caller has demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom. The caller has threatened to kill her if money is not given by the actor. Akshara has lodged an FIR in Patna. Earlier, several other Bollywood actors have also received death threat calls in the recent days.

Who is Akshara Singh?

Akshara Singh, popularly known as Bhojpuri Queen, is a well-known face in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in 2010 with Satyamev Jayate. Post her debut in Bhojpuri cinema, she appeared in a family drama titled Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye.

Over the years, she has featured in several films and worked with the biggest stars of Bhojpuri cinema including Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh and more. She is one of the highest-paid Bhojpuri actors currently and has over 6.5 million followers on Instagram.

Akshara has also showcased her interest in local politics when she campaigned for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj. Some of her popular films include Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, Tabadala, Sarkar Raj, Love Marriage and Maa Tujhe Salaam, among others.