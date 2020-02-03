Vicky Kaushal screams for help in Bhoot The Haunted Ship official trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship featuring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar has now been released by the makers. Made under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the two minutes fifty-two seconds video shows the adventure of the actor in the haunted ship called ‘Sea Bird’ which runs ashore Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Vicky, who is seen playing the role of a surveying officer who starts experiencing spooky things later which he gets trapped in that haunted ship.

Sharing the video of the trailer, Karan Johar on Instagram wrote, "Bhoot Anchoring fear on your shores. #BhootTrailer OUT NOW!" Watch it at your own risk:

Just a few days back, a teaser of the film was shared by the lead actor on social media with a caption that read, "Drown yourself...in fear."

Earlier on Thursday, Vicky Kaushal surprised his fans with the posters of the film later which people on social media started questioning him if the posters have been copied.

The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan, and Karan, and has been directed by debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh. It was earlier slated to release on November 15 last year but the dates were postponed to accommodate Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. The film will now release on the theatres on February 21.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page