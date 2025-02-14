Vicky Kaushal's Chhava receives positive response and strong box office opening

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chhava

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is once again in the spotlight for his acting skills. His much-awaited film, Chhava, hit theaters today, Friday, and has already made an impressive start at the box office. In the film, Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son, Sambhaji Maharaj, a character that has garnered significant attention. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhava earned approximately Rs 11 crores on its opening day, according to early estimates by Screener. The film is also receiving praise from both critics and audiences, and given its strong box office performance and favourable reviews, it looks poised to become one of the hit films of 2025.

Vicky Kaushal earns critical acclaim for his performance

The buzz surrounding Chhava was high before its release, and now that it’s in theaters, the film is living up to expectations. Vicky Kaushal has been widely praised for his portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj. His intense action sequences and dramatic portrayal of the historical figure have impressed viewers. Along with Vicky, Akshay Khanna has also received positive feedback for his performance in the film.

Set in the 17th century, the historical drama depicts the struggles between the Maratha Empire and the Mughal Empire. The film has captivated audiences, with many praising Vicky’s performance. Additionally, Ashutosh Rana’s impactful role has also been a highlight of the film, earning him much appreciation from viewers.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in Chhava, but her role is relatively smaller compared to Vicky’s. Despite this, her performance has still been appreciated.

Can Chhava save bollywood's face?

The year 2024 was challenging for Bollywood, with South Indian films dominating the box office and overshadowing Bollywood releases. The trend continued into 2025, with several South films becoming superhits already. In contrast, Bollywood has had only one major hit this year—Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which earned ₹150 crores in January, becoming the first Bollywood superhit of the year.

However, with Chhava’s strong opening and positive feedback, expectations are high that it could be the second big hit for Bollywood in 2025. The film’s performance over the weekend will be crucial in determining if it has the potential to maintain momentum and solidify its place as a box office success.

With Chhava, Vicky Kaushal may just play a key role in turning the tide for Bollywood and bringing much-needed success to the industry this year. Only time will tell if the film can achieve its full potential and mark another win for Indian cinema.