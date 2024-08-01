Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna take over India Couture Week, fans hype 'Chhaava' on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky-Rashmika at India Couture Week

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna graced the grand finale of India Couture Week 2024 with their presence. This spectacular fashion week concluded in Delhi on July 31. Both the stars mesmerized the audience with their stunning looks in the show. Rashmika Mandanna looked beautiful in a Falguni Shane Peacock India lehenga. With open hair and smoky eye makeup, she attracted people's attention. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal looked very handsome in a light golden colour sherwani.

'Chhaava' couple Rashmika and Vicky talk about their film

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky will soon be seen together on the big screen in 'Chhaava'. During the event, the actress shared her experience of sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal. In the film, Vicky is playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika is playing the role of his wife Yesubai Bhosale.

Speaking to ANI, Rashmika said, "We had a lot of fun while shooting for Chhaava. We have kept things a secret about Chhaava because we want to present it beautifully to all of you. I had a lot of fun working with Vicky and today I am walking the ramp with him, which made it even more special. We have something very exciting for you. Wait for it eagerly."

On the work front

Talking about the work front, apart from Chhaava, Rashmika is also working on the film Sikandar. Salman Khan is in the lead role in the film. It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. At the same time, the direction of the film is in the hands of AR Murugadoss. It is set to release on the occasion of Eid next year.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz. The film is still running in the theatres and closing inches to 100 crores at the world box office. Apart from Chhaava, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

