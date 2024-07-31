Munawar Faruqui begins shooting for his debut web show 'First Copy' | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munawar Faruqui begins shooting for 'First Copy'

Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, has started shooting for his debut web show, 'First Copy'. While the specifics about the show and Munawar's character remain undisclosed, the behind-the-scenes picture he shared on social media has generated a buzz among his fans.

Recently, Munawar shared a BTS image from the set on his Instagram story, captioning it with "New Journey" accompanied by a clapper board emoji, indicating the start of this exciting new phase in his career.

Earlier, a teaser for 'First Copy' was released during Eid, adding to the festive celebrations of Munawar's fans. The teaser takes the audience back to 1999, a time when DVDs were all the rage, sparking nostalgia and curiosity about the show's storyline.

Take a look at the Teaser here:

Expressing his enthusiasm about this new venture, Munawar said, "I am thrilled to be embarking on this new journey as an actor with 'First Copy'. It's an exciting challenge, and I'm eagerly waiting for the audience to see this new side of me. The love and support I've received so far have been overwhelming, and I hope to make everyone proud with this web series."

The project is written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, produced by Kurji Productions, and co-produced by Salt Media.

Munawar Faruqui's Workfront

Earlier this year, Munawar captured the limelight with his remarkable performance in Bigg Boss 17. He emerged as the winner, defeating actor Abhishek Kumar in the finale. Reflecting on his win in an interview with ANI, Munawar shared, "My heart was beating a lot but somewhere it was saying that I will be the winner. My fans always supported me and whenever I was left behind, they pulled me by holding my hand, so I am very grateful."

As Munawar embarks on this new journey with 'First Copy', his fans eagerly await to see him shine in this new role, adding another feather to his cap.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra's birthday wish for his 'love' Kiara Advani will steal your heart