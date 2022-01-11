Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor, 5 most desirable Bollywood heroes to watch out for in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor

2022 has begun, and so is our excitement to watch the leading men of the industry capture our screens with their power-packed performances, to-die-for looks, and irresistible charm! From impressing the fans with their craft to making them skip a beat with their persona - these heroes tick all boxes of a quintessential dream man! Let's look at the five most desirable men of the Hindi Film Industry to watch out for in 2022.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has the power to raise the 'Josh' among the audience with his mere presence. Tall, dark, and handsome - the actor is the perfect definition of a dreamy man! With his Army Avatar in Uri - The Surgical Strike, the hero became the nation's crush. After essaying Sardar Uddham, he is ready to mint love with his next Sam Bahadur due 2022.

Varun Dhawan

The mass entertainer hero Varun Dhawan boasts a massive female fan following owing to his deadly combination of sharp looks, witty humour, and killer dancing moves. The actor is undisputedly one of the hottest men on the block. While he made a splash with Coolie No. 1, the coming year will watch him in Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Aditya Roy Kapur

There is not an ounce of doubt that Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most loved heroes in today' time. With his sculpted body and infectious smile, the actor is guilty of making female fans go weak on their knees. The star's flair for music is a brownie point! 2022 will see the handsome star headlining OM, Thadam remake, and Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager.

Ranbir Kapoor

One can't talk about desirable men and not have Ranbir Kapoor on the list. From his innocent smile to the boy-next-door vibe, the star has been ruling the hearts since his debut. 2022 holds a bigger surprise for his fans as he will make a comeback after three years with Brahmāstra and Shamshera.

Ranveer Singh

It is Ranveer Singh's flamboyance that makes him all shades beguiling! The actor holds command over the audience with his quirky looks, infectious energy and unparalleled screen presence. Over the years, the actor has earned himself a massive fan base across the nation. The new year will watch him in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.