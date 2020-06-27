Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary, shares new look

Image Source : VICKY KAUSHAL/ INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal shares his new look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Last year, the first look of Vicky Kaushal bearing an uncanny resemblance to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was released. Now, the makers of the biopic have revealed another look of Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary. The makers along with Vicky Kaushal paid their tribute to the legend.

Taking to the social media, RSVP Movies posted a video offering tribute to the Field Marshal. “Remembering the legendary Field Marshal #SamManekshaw on his death anniversary. We cannot wait to bring his incredible journey to you. @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @ishantanus #BhavaniIyer @bharatrawail," the caption read.

Actor Vicky Kaushal also took to his social media to offer his tribute. He wrote, “In rememberence of one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special with @meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail”.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala remembered Field Marshal as he posted the new look of Vicky, “Remembering the legendary Field Marshal #SamManekshaw on his death anniversary. We cannot wait to bring his incredible journey to you. @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar @bharatrawail @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @ishantanus,”he wrote.

“In Remembrance of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. An honour and an experience I am so looking forward to! With @vickykaushal09

as the inimitable soldier and gentleman.@RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail,” wrote director Meghna Gulzar.

