Vicky Kaushal is having a blast at 'Bad Newz' promotions with Ammy Virk, here's proof | WATCH

The upcoming movie 'Bad Newz' is just a few days away from its release in theatres. The trailer and songs have already created hype among the fans. Till now, the makers have released two tracks, 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Jaanam' from this movie. The audience loved both of these songs and the trailer of 'Bad Newz' has been recived well. Currently, its actors, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk are on their promotional tour for their upcoming film while Triptii is busy shooting for Bhool Bhulayiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan. The actors are travelling to various places such as Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai. They are having fun while interacting with the fans. Let's have a quick look at their promotional tour.

Navi Mumbai

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Vicky posted a video from their promotional tour. In the video, Vicky and Ammy are seen having a meet-up with the fans and enjoying a good time. Vicky was seen shooting reels for hius fans. He also shared a hillarious video on his Instagram profile. Vicky captioned the post, "#BadNewz in cinemas 19th July! @ammyvirk. He dressed up himself in formal attire with a white t-shirt whereas, Ammy wore a black jacket along with a black t-shirt paired with trousers.

Ahmedabad

The actors later on moved to Ahmedabad. Vicky Kaushal was seen in a blue outfit with sunglasses looking dashing. On the other hand, Ammy wore denim jeans and a jacket with sunglasses and he too, looked handsome. Both the actors posed while standing on the stage to click pictures with the fans. The actor shared a glimpse of the promotion on his social media with a caption, "AMDAVAAD aavi ne amne bauu majaa padi gayi! #BadNewz in cinemas 19th July!"

Jaipur

Today, the actors reached the 'Pink City' i.e., Jaipur. Sharing the glimpses from the Jaipur tour, Vicky posted some fun-loving moments on social media and wrote in the caption, "A day in Jaipur! #BadNewz.... In cinemas 19th July." Vicky is wearing a traditional Rajasthani pagri in one of the images.

The duo had some amazing moments such as participating in cultural activities, Vicky teaching fans the hook-step of Tauba Tauba song, dancing to the Rajasthani beat and last but not least, they both also tasted the delicious Rajasthani cuisine. The video clearly showed how easily Vicky Kaushal interacts with the people and enjoys a good time.

About the film

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari is all set to release in theatres on July 19, 2024. This is going to be the first film of Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal together. This is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 released movie 'Good Newz' which featured Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

