Veteran actor Asrani passes away at 84: Remembering the Iconic 'jailer' of Sholay and his bollywood journey

Veteran actor Asrani appeared in over 300 films throughout his career, but it was his brief yet unforgettable role as the “Jailer from the British era” in the 1975 cult classic ‘Sholay’ that became his signature. Scriptwriters Salim-Javed wanted a character inspired by Adolf Hitler, even handing Asrani a book with Hitler’s photo to capture the look and mannerisms. Taking the challenge seriously, Asrani studied Hitler’s voice through recordings at the Film Institute in Pune, where he had trained. Mimicking Hitler’s tone, he delivered the now-iconic line “Hum angrezon ke zamane ke jailer hain” (We are jailers from the British era), which received thunderous applause from audiences. That single scene, filled with comic brilliance and satire, turned Asrani into a household name and proved that even a small role, when played masterfully, can leave a lasting legacy.

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly known simply as Asrani, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday around 4 PM after a prolonged illness. The cause of his death remains undisclosed, leaving fans and the film industry in mourning. His sudden demise shocked many, especially as he had shared Diwali 2025 wishes earlier the same day on social media.

Asrani, who appeared in over 350 Hindi films, was one of Indian cinema’s most beloved comedic actors, widely remembered for his iconic role as the eccentric jailer in ‘Sholay’ (1975). Over a career spanning more than five decades, he seamlessly balanced comedic timing, character roles, and even directorial ventures, leaving behind a legacy that transcended generations.

Early life and entry into films

Born on 1 January 1941 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, into a middle-class Sindhi Hindu family, Asrani showed little interest in business or academics. Instead, he pursued the arts and worked as a voice artist at All India Radio while studying at Rajasthan College.

In the early 1960s, Asrani moved to Mumbai and trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He graduated in 1966 and made his film debut in ‘Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan’ in 1967. His big break came through Hrishikesh Mukherjee in ‘Satyakam’ (1969), which launched his mainstream career.

The golden era: 1970s to 1980s

The 1970s and 1980s marked the peak of Asrani’s career. He worked in over 100 films in each decade, a record in Hindi cinema. He became a staple in films featuring Rajesh Khanna, appearing in 25 of his movies, including hits like ‘Bawarchi’, ‘Namak Haraam’, and ‘Mehbooba’.

Some of his most memorable comic performances were in films like:

‘Chupke Chupke’

‘Roti’

‘Chhoti Si Baat’

‘Rafoo Chakkar’

‘Balika Badhu’

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’

He won two Filmfare Awards for Best Comedian for ‘Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar’ (1974) and ‘Balika Badhu’ (1977).

Beyond comedy: Lead roles and direction

While known primarily for comedy, Asrani also played lead roles in films like ‘Chala Murari Hero Banne’ (1977), which he also directed. He directed a total of six films between 1974 and 1997.

In Gujarati cinema, he was a leading hero from 1972 to 1984 and later shifted to character roles. His song "Hu Amdavad No Rikshawalo" remains iconic in Gujarat.

Career challenges and reinvention

With the decline of comic sidekicks in the late '80s, Asrani’s prominence dimmed briefly. However, he made a strong comeback in the '90s and 2000s through comedy franchises and collaborations with directors like David Dhawan, Priyadarshan, and Rohit Shetty. He starred in:

‘Hera Pheri’

‘Chup Chup Ke’

‘Garam Masala’

‘Malamaal Weekly’

‘Bhagam Bhag’

‘Bol Bachchan’

He also had a serious role in ‘Kyun Ki’ (2005), proving his versatility once again.

Personal life and legacy

Asrani married actress Manju Bansal, with whom he acted in several films. The couple also worked together in his home production ‘Hum Nahin Sudhrenge’ (1980). He served as a director at FTII Pune from 1988 to 1993 and briefly ran a successful production business.

His last notable appearances include the web series ‘Permanent Roommates’ in 2018 and TV shows like ‘Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double’, where he played a police chief.

An enduring legacy

Asrani's contribution to Indian cinema is irreplaceable. From being a scene-stealer in comedies to playing nuanced supporting roles, his journey reflects the evolution of Bollywood itself.

With his passing, the industry loses not just a comedian but a legend who brought joy to millions across decades. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, heart, and unforgettable cinema.

