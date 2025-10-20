Actor Asrani dies at 84 in Mumbai, hours after sharing Diwali wishes on Instagram Actor Asrani dies: Govardhan Asrani was known for his famous role as the jailer in Sholay. He has also acted in several hit films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli 2, R... Rajkumar, All The Best, and Welcome, among others.

Mumbai:

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, who appeared in over 350 Hindi films, died at the age of 84 in Mumbai at 3 PM on Monday, his family sources said. However, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. “Veteran Actor & Director Govardhan Asrani (populary known as Asrani) passed away at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Mumbai. He was cremated at Shastri Nagar crematorium in Santacruze later in the evening in presence of close people and family members,” Babubhai Theeba, Asrani’s manager, told India TV.

Asrani was known for famous role as jailer in Sholay

Govardhan Asrani was known for his famous role as the jailer in Sholay. He has also acted in several hit films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli 2, R... Rajkumar, All The Best, and Welcome, among others.

Asrani's demise a big shock to Bollywood

The actor’s sudden demise has come as a shock to the Bollywood industry as the actor had shared Diwali 2025 wishes on his Instagram story earlier in the day.

His family sources said Asrani's last rites were performed peacefully on Monday evening at the Shastri Nagar crematorium in Santacruz, in the presence of family and close friends. His manager, Babubhai Thiba, informed that Asrani had been unwell for some time and passed away.

Asrani did not want any commotion after his death

Reports suggest that Asrani did not want any commotion following his death. He had already told his wife, Manju Asrani, not to share the news of his death. Therefore, the family performed his last rites quietly without any formal announcement.



Goverdhan Asrani, who acted in hundreds of films during his long career, won a place in the hearts of audiences with his comic timing and unique style. From his role as a jailer in "Sholay" to films like "Chupke Chupke," "Aa Ab Laut Chalen," and "Hera Pheri," Asrani influenced generations with his art.



Today, Hindi cinema has lost an actor who won the hearts of audiences with both his laughter and his acting.

Apart from Bollywood film Sholay, Asrani was a prolific collaborator, featuring in over 25 films alongside superstar Rajesh Khanna between 1972 and 1991. His most famous performances in comedies like Chupke Chupke, Chhoti Si Baat, and Rafoo Chakkar earned him multiple accolades, including two Filmfare Awards for Best Comedian.

Asrani's career was a testament to his versatility

It is interesting to note that Asrani's career was a testament to his versatility in acting, spanning over five decades and encompassing more than 350 films. Notably, the 1970s marked his peak, where he became one of the most bankable character actors, acting in iconic movies such as 'Mere Apne', 'Koshish', 'Bawarchi', 'Parichay', 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Rafoo Chakkar'. More interestingly, he also cemented his place as a master of comic timing and dialogue delivery.

It is most crucial to note that Asrani was a key figure in the Golden Age of Hindi cinema, changing seamlessly between lead, supporting, and character roles, though his razor-sharp wit and impeccable comic timing secured his status as one of India's preeminent comedians.

Asrani’s career that started in the late 1960s, saw him become a fixture in both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films.

Also Read:

Veteran actor Asrani passes away at 84: Remembering the Iconic 'jailer' of Sholay and his bollywood journey