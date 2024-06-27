Varun Dhawan shares new poster of Baby John, unveils his new look | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Baby John will release in cinemas on the occasion of Christmas this year.

Makers of Baby John along with the lead actor Varun Dhawan unveiled a new poster on social media on Thursday. After treating fans with the new release date, makers dropped a new look poster of Varun. ''This bloodbath is about to get bloodier. The ultimate action entertainer #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan is releasing this Christmas,'' the makers wrote in the caption to the post. In the poster, Varun is seen giving an intense look and sporting long hair with a full-grown beard.

See the poster:

Soon after the poster was shared on Instagram, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, ''It is going to be a blockbuster.'' ''This is next level,'' wrote another.

Earlier this week, makers shared the first look poster of Varun along with the announcement of Baby John's release date. In the poster, Varun can be seen holding a knife and is surrounded by a crowd holding weapons.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th." The movie has been pushed to a later date given the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences. Baby John is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

Apart from this, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

(With ANi inputs)

