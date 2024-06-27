Sarfira new song: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan-starrer soulful Sufi song 'Khudaya' UNVEILED | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM KHUDAYA SONG Sarfira will hit the big screens on July 12.

Makers of Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan-starrer Sarfira unveiled its second song titled 'Khudaya' on social media. The Sufi song is sung by Suhit Abhyankar, Sagar Bhatia and Neeti Mohan and composed by Suhit Abhyankar. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song begins with Akshay's character scolding his partner, Radhikka, and asking her to leave him as he is currently not a success in life. But he later realises his mistake and goes out in search of her across the town but fails to find her. He returns home with a sad face and finds out that his partner never went away from him and was waiting in the house itself.

''For the love that stands by every Sarfira,'' Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Soon after the song was unveiled by the lead cast of Sarfira along with its makers netizens started reacting to it in the comment section. One user wrote, ''listening on loop.'' ''What a Beautiful Song akshay sir. One the best song loading Song sunkar dil ko sukun mil gya akshay sir. #Sarfıra can't wait,'' wrote another.

The first song from Sarfira titled 'Maar Uri' was unveiled earlier this week. The song 'Mar Udi' from 'Sarfira' begins with Akshay being thrown out of a science event by former President Abdul Kalam, while he is pleading. After this, Paresh Rawal's voice is heard in the background saying, "Doing aviation business is not everyone's cup of tea."

A flashback scene is also shown in 'Mar Udi', in which Akshay Kumar is seen protesting with a huge crowd. As the video progresses, Akshay's character is seen working hard to achieve his goal. In the clip, he is shown standing in front of a Deccan Airlines plane.

