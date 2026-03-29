Varun Dhawan recalls the time underworld threats drove David Dhawan and family out of home

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently recounted an incident from the 1990s when his family received threats from the underworld. Consequently, they were forced to vacate their home and stay elsewhere for a day.

For the unversed, Varun, 38, revealed that during that era, many celebrities used to receive such phone calls. His staff initially handled these calls and, inadvertently, disclosed their address, which further exacerbated the situation.

What did Varun say?

In an interview, the actor explained, 'We were receiving such calls as well. We had been getting these calls for quite some time, but we remained unaware of them because the staff would simply get into arguments with whoever called. The staff had even divulged our full address and suggested a meeting place to the caller.'

David Dhawan received warning call

He further added that a fellow actor reached out to his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and issued a warning. Varun stated, 'He told us that the situation had spiraled out of control; the caller was now threatening to arrive with guns, noting that he possessed our address and knew our office hours. When my father asked who had made these statements, the actor named a specific staff member. Consequently, we had to leave our home and stay elsewhere for the day. It may sound amusing in hindsight, but in reality, it was anything but funny.'

Varun Dhawan's work front

On the professional front, Varun was last seen in the film Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film featured Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, while Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh played pivotal characters. The film achieved tremendous success at the global box office.

He will next be seen in the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

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