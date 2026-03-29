Hamza Ali Mazari meets SP Aslam: Ranveer Singh performs Dhurandhar title track next to Sanjay Dutt | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, along with the team of Dhurandhar 2, is currently basking in the glory of Aditya Dhar's direction. The film, featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and many more, is breaking records day by day. While the film is grabbing everyone’s attention, fans were recently treated to a lovely visual treat as they got a glimpse of a mini reunion of the team of Dhurandhar 2 during a party. A video of Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh, enjoying Dhurandhar title track - Na De Dil Pardesi Nu, a popular track from the spy-thriller, went viral.

Ranveer Singh sings Dhurandhar title track next to Sanjay Dutt

In a video that went viral on social media, Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh were spotted having a good time at a party. Sanjay was wearing a kurta, while Ranveer looked stylish by wearing casual wear. The actor was spotted dancing to the tune of Dhurandhar title track rap, even as he shared the platform with his co-star from the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2, Sanjay. The actor held the mic and lip-synced the rap as it played through the DJ, even as Sanjay seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere.

Just as this video went viral on social media, many fans responded by posting their comments. One of the fans wrote, 'Sanjay is like that parent who has to hear their kid’s same story for the tenth time,' while another wrote, 'SP Saab doesn't seem too happy, brother.' Many fans also posted heart and fire emojis, showing their happiness over the reunion of SP Chaudhry Aslam and Hamza Ali Mazari.

See the video here:

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

The opening weekend box office collection of the film has surpassed the opening weekend box office collection of Baahubali 2, thereby setting a precedent from the very first day. In a matter of a few days, it has already surpassed the lifetime global box office collection of Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD, thereby making it one of the quickest films to achieve this feat.

On its tenth day, Saturday, the film earned Rs 62.85 crore. The film's total box office collection has now reached Rs 778.77 crore. It is expected to enter the Rs 800 crore club very soon. The budget for this spy action thriller is estimated to be in the range of Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore. According to data obtained from Sacnilk, its worldwide collection has reached Rs 1,151.22 crore.

Also Read: Piyush Mishra praises Dhurandhar 2's 'intense screenplay', says 'you can't call it a propaganda film'