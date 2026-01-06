Varun Dhawan quashes rumours of Bhediya 2 and Badlapur sequel; says he has signed nothing after Border 2 Varun Dhawan made a big revelation that he has not signed anything after Border 2. This includes Bhediya 2, the film that was supposed to release on August 14, 2026.

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated film Border 2 is set to release in theaters on January 23, 2026 on the occasion of Republic Day. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film has been generating considerable buzz due to its cast and storyline. With the sequel on the horizon, it's lead actor Varun Dhawan held a '#varunsays' session on X, where he answered some of his fans questions.

During this time, Varun made a big revelation that he has not signed anything after Border 2. This also includes Bhediya 2. However, it is surprising for fans to know this from the Bollywood actor himself, as Bhediya 2 is a part of Maddock Films' supernatural universe and the makers had even announced it's release date, August 14, 2026. Now that Varun has cleared the air on Bhediya 2, it' seems like the film will not release this year.

What did Varun say?

When a fan asked about his next film, Varun replied, 'Not signed any film. There is no sequel of any other film I’m doing. Will decide #varunsays.' In another X post, the Bhediya actor wrote, 'I haven’t signed any film post #border2 everything else which has come is a rumour.'

With this fans are speculating if all is not well between Varun and Maddock Films, as the 2022 movie, didn't turn out to be blockbuster but was able to recover it's production. However, Varun did feature in Stree 2, hence, a confirmation by the makers is expected.

Varun Dhawan on Border 2

Varun revealed that Border 2 trailer will be release soon and two more songs from the film will be released. When a X user asked what the actor learnt about Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s life and legacy, the actor wrote, 'Sacrifice'.

The actor also revealed that the movie is based on the 1971. Varun further added, that he injured his tail bone while shooting the battle of Basantar and shot 40 days in Babina for that with real soldiers.

Another X user wrote, 'From Badlapur to October to mass entertainers, what kind of roles challenge you the most as an actor? Varun Dhawan wrote, 'I think real life characters #border2.'

Varun also wished Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday and wrote, 'Paaaji bahut mazaa aaya unke saath.'

Varun Dhawan on Sunny Deol

Another user asked, 'What intrigued you to the script of #Border2?'. Varun was quick to reply, 'A war can never be won by an individual it takes all forces to come together. In #border2 we have the army, navy and airforce together oh ya and also the one man army sunny Deol.'

Another X user asked Varun about what he learned after working with Sunny Deol Varun? The actor wrote, 'Ignore the noise and connect with audience.'

About Border 2

Border was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Released in 1997, it is still considered one of the finest and most emotionally impactful war films. The sequel, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh. The film produced by T-series, will release on January 23, 2026.

Also Read: AR Rahman turns 59: Namit Malhotra shares photo from Ramayana recording studio with Hans Zimmer