Sunday, January 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Two booked for false complaint against actress Tanushree Dutta's lawyer

Two booked for false complaint against actress Tanushree Dutta's lawyer

A 47-year-old woman filed a complaint with State Women's Commission on November 4 and alleged that Nitin Satpute used abusive language with the intention of outraging her modesty.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2020 9:32 IST
Two people have been arrested for a false complaint against

Two people have been arrested for a false complaint against lawyer Nitin Satpute

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a false allegation against actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute

The Mumbai police said. A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Satputeat Mahim police station in November, alleging that he used abusive language during a heated argument with her. However, during the investigation, the police found that the allegations against Satpute were false, and twopersons including the woman were arrested, an official said, without giving any further details.

The names of the arrested persons were not revealed. Satpute represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News