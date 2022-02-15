Mujhe Bhai Nai Godfather Bolte Hain: Akshay Kumar to drop Bachchan Paandey trailer on Feb 18

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Poster of Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey

Over the years, Akshay Kumar's movie looks have gone on to set trends and adding to that list is the big reveal of his look in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey'. As the movie is all set to hit theatre screens on 18th March, the makers have unveiled Akshay's new look from the action-comedy today. The trailer of the film also starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi will be launched on 18th February.

While the new release date of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ has come as a treat for many especially Akshay Kumar's fans, the new dhamakedaar poster of the movie will surely leave them wanting more! Take a look:

Sharing the poster on his verified social media accounts, Akshay teased fans with details about his character. He wrote, "This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022 (sic)."

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently in Mussoorie for the shoot of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Ratsasan'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in the movie. He has a number of films lined up for release. In the coming year, he will be seen in films including Ram Setu, Prithiviraj, Selfie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan among others.