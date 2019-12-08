Image Source : INSTAGRAM Toofan: Farhan Akhtar's latest BTS picture from the sets will leave you excited

Farhan Akhtar has started shooting for the second schedule of Toofan. The actor shared a BTS picture of him from the sets. In the picture shared, we can see Farhan is standing wearing his boxing gloves and giving a mean look.

Farhan wrote, "Toofan ver 2.0 #bts #camp #boxerlife #getbigger #getstronger #getfaster #drillsforskills #prephardshooteasy @darrellfoster @drewnealpt @samir_jaura Image @zubinsoni." The actor looks all bulked up and all set for the second schedule of the movie.

The shoot for the film started in August this year. However, the actor has been preparing for the role way before the filming started. Unlike Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, this collaboration between Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar will be a fictional story and not a biopic.

The film will also star Paresh Rawal. Akhtar welcomed the veteran actor on board in July, tweeting regarding the same. "Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward. Paresh Rawal," he wrote on the microblogging platform.

Farhan Akhtar, who underwent a major physical transformation to play athlete Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has shared several pictures and videos from his boxing practice sessions for Toofan as well

Toofan has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The sports drama will be Farhan and Rakeysh's second project together. The duo has previously worked together in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was based on the life of legendary field sprinter Milkha Singh. The film will be co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and it also features Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.

