Throwback Thursday: Kangana Ranaut reminisces golden days from brother's wedding

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut reminisces golden days from brother's wedding

Kangana Ranaut has been catching eyeballs due to her tweets on Farmers Protests but right now the actress is winning the internet because of the throwback pictures she shared on Twitter from her brother's wedding that took place last month. Kangana looked breathtakingly beautiful in the bronze- golden lehenga with intricate details. She can be seen twirling and dancing in the beautiful ensemble. The pictures are sure to remind you of her Manikarnika avatar. If you are looking for some inspiration for your next wedding outfits then Kangana sets an amazing example.

Throwback to last month, Some lovely images from Bhai ki Shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/YF3OsZ8wll — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

Kangana's brother Aksht got married in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family. She shared several pictures and videos from the wedding.

Sharing a picture with the bride and the groom, Kangan wrote, "Welcome to our family Ritu."

Sharing a bunch of pictures in another tweet, Kangana asked her fans to bless the newlyweds. She wrote, "Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives"

Bhai ki shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SJGf3mKQWf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

For the wedding Dham (reception), Kangana chose to go for traditional pahadi attire.

Today for Aksht Ritu’s wedding Dham ( reception) dressed in traditional pahadi attire ... 🌹 pic.twitter.com/EvcrpMYNUn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 15, 2020

Kangana loves traditional folk songs and could be seen dancing to the tunes of a Kangari song. Sharing a video she wrote, "I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here’s a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother’s dham today, the meaning is simple....a woman expressing her love for her mother"

I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here’s a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother’s dham today, meaning is simple....a woman expressing her love for her mother 🌹 pic.twitter.com/zRdiF4tUYT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 15, 2020

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also shared pictures from the wedding on her Instagram.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in "Thalaivi", which is the biopic of the late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa. She also has action films Tejas and Dhakaad in the pipeline.