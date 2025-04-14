This Nana Patekar starrer took 10 years in making, features RD Burman's last music Today is the silver jubilee of the film Gang featuring Nana Patekar, Juhi Chawla and Jackie Shroff. Let's know some interesting stories related to this film.

The film Gang was released on April 14, 2000, in which stars like Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Kumar Gaurav, Juhi Chawla and Javed Jaffrey played pivotal roles. Today is the silver jubilee of this Bollywood film that took around 10 years to be ready for cinemas. Yes! It took a decade to make Nana Patekar's Gang. On the occasion of its 25 years of release let's know some interesting facts about the film.

Mazhar Khan's dream came true after a delay of ten years

The shooting of Gang started in 1990, but due to the poor health of its director Mazhar Khan, the film was stuck for many years. Mazhar Khan considered this film to be a big project of his career, but he died in 1998. His assistant director completed it and the film was finally released in 2000.

RD Burman's last music

According to media reports, the famous composer RD Burman gave music to this film for the last time. He died in 1994, but the songs of Gang reflect his unique style. It is worth remembering this film on its silver jubilee because the magic of Pancham Da's music was heard for the last time in this film.

Unique concept of a gang of four friends

The story of the film revolves around four friends Gangu, Abdul, Nihal and Gary, whose names form G.A.N.G. This concept was quite new in that era. The audience of that time liked this film very much.

Javed Jafri's comedy

Javed Jafri played a light-hearted character in the film, which adds a tadka of comedy to the serious gangster drama. His fans still remember his dialogue and style.

Low budget film

Gang was not a very big-budget film, but its characters and story left a deep impact on the audience. However, the film was not able to recover its production cost. Made with a budget of just Rs 5 crores, the film earned Rs 4.1 crores at the box office.

