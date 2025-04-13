Gauri Spratt accompanies Aamir Khan at Macau International Comedy Festival, videos go viral | WATCH Aamir Khan is once again in the headlines for his personal life. he was seen with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt for the first time.

Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is making headlines these days more for his personal life than his professional life. Aamir had revealed on his birthday that he is dating Bengaluru resident Gauri Spratt. This revelation by the superstar surprised his fans. Meanwhile, for the first time after his confirmation, Aamir was spotted publicly with his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt. A video of the couple has surfaced on social media, in which both are seen walking together, holding hands.

Aamir Khan attended the Macau International Comedy Festival

Aamir Khan attended the Macau International Comedy Festival, where Gauri also accompanied him. While Aamir wore a black kurta-pyjama and completed his look with a multi-coloured shawl, Gauri Spratt wore a floral print saree. Actors Shen Teng and Ma Li were also with Gauri and Aamir during this time.

As soon as Aamir Khan enters the event with his girlfriend Gauri, he lovingly asks for Gauri's hand. After this, both of them posed together. Walking hand in hand and posing together, the video of Gauri and Aamir is going viral on social media

Aamir confirmed the relationship on his birthday

Let us tell you that Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship on his birthday last month. He confirmed his relationship on his 60th birthday and said that he is dating Gauri Spratt. Both were seen together for the first time in Mumbai. While introducing Gauri to the media on his birthday, he said, 'I thought this is a good opportunity to introduce her to all of you. Then we will not have to hide. She is from Bangalore and we have known each other for 25 years. She was in Mumbai and we met by chance. We kept in touch and now we are together. All this happened by chance on its own.'

